11/05/2019 03:50:00

FUSION CONNECT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fusion Connect, Inc. - FSNN

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilJune 17, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fusion Connect, Inc. (Other OTC: FSNN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 14, 2018 and April 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Fusion and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-fsnn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 17, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Fusion and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On April 2, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had identified accounting errors that caused a material understatement of expenses, and as a result, its Q2 and Q3 2018 financial statements could no longer be relied upon and would have to be restated, and that it would not be able to file its 2018 annual report timely.

On this news, the price of Fusion’s shares plummeted.

The case is Satarzadeh v. Fusion Connect, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-3391.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

