INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In NTNX, ARA, T, or AMRS To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/NTNX

The case, Scheller v. Nutanix, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01651, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins. The case has been assigned to Judge William Horsley Orrick III.

Company: American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Class Period: August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/ARA

The case, Vandevar v. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., No. 19-cv-09074, has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to an SEC investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) American Renal’s financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, American Renal’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Esther Salas.

Company: AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

Class Period:

pursuant or traceable to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) S-4 registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/T

The case, Gross v. AT&T Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-02892, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) AT&T’s Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading; (2) The Registration Statement also purported to warn of numerous risks that “if” occurring “may” or “could” adversely affect the Company while failing to disclose that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the Acquisition; and (3) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service. The case has been assigned to Judge Valerie E. Caproni.

Company: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

Class Period: March 15, 2018 - March 19, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/AMRS

The case, Mulderrig et al v. Amyris, Inc. et al, No. 19-cv-01765, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that the company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the company's internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result, the company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The case has been assigned to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

If you invested in any of these companies, please fill out the form on our website at the links above to learn more. You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.