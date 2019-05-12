More Nokia Shareholders Now Eligible: Block & Leviton Informs Investors of Expanded Class Period in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Nokia

BOSTON, May 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that the class period for a securities class action lawsuit filed against Nokia Corporation (“Nokia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOK) and certain of its officers was recently expanded to include additional shareholders. Shareholders who lost money on their Nokia investment are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The lawsuit alleges that (i) Alcatel (whom Nokia acquired) maintained insufficient internal controls and was non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; and (iii) Nokia maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel’s business following the acquisition.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Nokia securities between April 15, 2015 and March 21, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/nokia . Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the June 18, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 398-5660 phone

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP