12/05/2019 15:11:27

More Nokia Shareholders Now Eligible: Block & Leviton Informs Investors of Expanded Class Period in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Nokia

BOSTON, May 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that the class period for a securities class action lawsuit filed against Nokia Corporation (“Nokia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOK) and certain of its officers was recently expanded to include additional shareholders. Shareholders who lost money on their Nokia investment are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The lawsuit alleges that (i) Alcatel (whom Nokia acquired) maintained insufficient internal controls and was non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; and (iii) Nokia maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel’s business following the acquisition.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Nokia securities between April 15, 2015 and March 21, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/nokia. Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the June 18, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 398-5660 phone

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

Related content
10 May - 
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Act..
10 May - 
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
10 May - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12 May NOK
More Nokia Shareholders Now Eligible: Block & Leviton Informs Investors of Expanded Class Period in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Nokia
10 May AAPL
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action - EB, AAPL & NOK
10 May NOK
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nokia Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10 May S
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Whitestone, Fusion, Nokia, and Sprint and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
09 May NOK
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CORT, NIO, MBT and NOK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 May NOK
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Nokia Corporation and Certain Officers – NOK
07 May NOK
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nokia Corporation To Contact The Firm
03 May S
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Whitestone, Fusion, Nokia, and Sprint and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 May NOK
ONI Telecom meets increased demand for enterprise cloud and datacenter interconnect services with Nokia optical solution
30 Apr NOK
Nokia joins ConectarAGRO to bring access for over 500,000 Brazilian farmers to IoT and Agriculture 4.0 technologies

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In NIO, CORT, HCSG or FCHS To Contact The Firm
2
More Nokia Shareholders Now Eligible: Block & Leviton Informs Investors of Expanded Class Period in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Nokia
3
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Healthcare Services Group; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Latest news

12 May
INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In NIO, CORT, HCSG or FCHS To Contact The Firm
12 May
More Nokia Shareholders Now Eligible: Block & Leviton Informs Investors of Expanded Class Period in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Nokia
12 May
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Healthcare Services Group; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
11 May
Dr. Michio Kaku Tells HPU Graduates: ‘You Are Among the Winners’
11 May
INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In NTNX, ARA, T, or AMRS To Contact The Firm
11 May
FUSION CONNECT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fusion Connect, Inc. - FSNN
11 May
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS AAPL, ARA, INVVY, ORN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 May 2019 03:30:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190509.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-05-13 04:30:35 - 2019-05-13 03:30:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY