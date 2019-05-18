AT&T SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T, Inc. - T

NEW ORLEANS, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), if they purchased the Company’s 1) securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or 2) shares issued in connection with its June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

AT&T and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2018, following AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner, the Company disclosed its 3Q2018 results for the first full quarter post-Acquisition that included significant decreases in traditional DirecTV and DirecTV Now subscribers, despite its prior statements touting the expected subscriber growth potential.

On this news, the price of AT&T’s shares fell nearly 12%.

The case is Gross v. AT&T Inc. et al, 19-cv-2892.

