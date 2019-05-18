Bill protecting taxpayers from funding abortion industry passes Texas House

Austin, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas House passed Senate Bill 22, the No Taxpayer Dollars to Abortion Providers Act, by a vote of 81-65 today. SB 22 by Senator Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels), sponsored by Representative Candy Noble (R-Lucas), would:

Prohibit any state funding of abortion providers and their affiliates,

Block local governments from funding or contracting with abortion providers and their affiliates, and

Prevent taxpayer-funded lobbying for the abortion industry.

The Texas Legislature has made significant progress since 2011 in removing state funding to the abortion industry, reallocating most of those dollars to health care providers that administer a wide spectrum of services to a broad population of clients without offering abortion. SB 22 codifies these Pro-Life protections and ensures local governments cannot circumvent the will of Texas’ Pro-Life majority.

Texas Right to Life is thankful that the Legislature took this next important step in protecting Pro-Life taxpayers from subsidizing the abortion industry.

Founded in 1973, Texas Right to Life is the oldest and largest Pro-Life organization in Texas. Recognized as the statewide leader of the Pro-Life movement in Texas, Texas Right to Life works through legislation and education to protect the rights of the preborn, persons with disabilities, the sick, the elderly, and the vulnerable through legal, peaceful and prayerful means.

