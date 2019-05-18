Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) and Encourages Dynagas Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) securities between February 16, 2018 and March 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 16, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts to conceal the unfavorable terms of the company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, and its resulting inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the company’s ability to make future distributions.

If you purchased Dynagas securities, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Dynagas lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/dlng/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com