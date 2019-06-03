TransCanna’s TCM Distribution, Inc. Receives Adelanto Adult Use Permits For Manufacturing and Distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Network Wire – Transcanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN: XETR: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, TCM Distribution, Inc., has received an Adult Use Cannabis Manufacturing permit and an Adult Use cannabis distribution permit from the City of Adelanto, California.

As previously reported on April 18, 2019, TCM Distribution sub-leased 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in Adelanto. Thereafter, TCM Distribution applied for the above two referenced permits with the City of Adelanto which were received on May 28, 2019. TCM Distribution has applied for its state of California Adult Use permanent manufacturing license and distribution licenses, which are pending.

“The purpose of the Adelanto facility is two-fold; first, it’ll be used as one of our southern California satellite facilities for goods being transported from our 196,000 square foot vertically integrated, cannabis focused facility in Modesto. Second, with the non-volatility manufacturing license we’ll be able to accommodate the production and packaging of pre-rolled cannabis products and other products of similar nature, then distribute them accordingly,” stated Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

“GoodFellas, one of the entities the Company is preparing to acquire, will be transferring all revenue generating distribution and manufacturing processes to Adelanto once the facility receives its Certificate of Occupancy from the city, and state distribution and manufacturing permits. We anticipate this being completed by the end of June.”

In addition, the TCM Distribution recently purchased and upgraded its state mandated transportation vehicle. The vehicle was purchased in March and received the state required alterations in order to assure state compliance.

In other news, the Company is pleased that the Adelanto city counsel in May approved reducing the tax on transportation, distribution, manufacturing and cannabis testing lab services from 5% down to 1%. The counsel also voted to reduce the cultivation tax from $5 per month per square foot to 42 cents per month per square foot. The dispensaries tax was also reduced from 5% down to 3%.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to; the anticipation of receipt of permanent state licenses , the proposed use of the Adelanto facility, and the timing and receipt of occupancy permits. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

