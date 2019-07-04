04/07/2019 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Filed the First Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Reminds Shareholders with Significant Losses on their Investment in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. to Contact Gainey McKenna & Egleston Prior t

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston reports that it was the first to file a class action lawsuit against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of CBL.  A class period has been proposed that would cover purchases of CBL securities between April 29, 2016 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose in its SEC filings that the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability.  The Complaint alleges that CBL was the subject of a class action lawsuit that could potentially result in tens or hundreds of millions in liability for the Company. The Company completely ignored its disclosure obligations pertaining to the lawsuit to minimize the bad publicity from its dishonest actions.  Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the Class Period.  When the market learned the truth about CBL, investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of CBL during the Class Period should contact Gainey McKenna & Egleston prior to the July 16, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. 

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Related content
03 Jul - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BE CBL BOX ASNA: The Law Offices of ..
03 Jul - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MBNKF, CBL, ASNA and EROS: Levi..
03 Jul - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:00 CBL
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Filed the First Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Reminds Shareholders with Significant Losses on their Investment in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. to Contact Gainey McKenna & Egleston Prior t
03 Jul ASNA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BE CBL BOX ASNA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
03 Jul ASNA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MBNKF, CBL, ASNA and EROS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Jul CBL
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Floor & Decor Holdings, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Jul CBL
CBL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of July 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. – CBL
01 Jul CBL
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of July 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. – CBL
01 Jul CBL
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
29 Jun CBL
Roy Jacobs & Associates Filed the First Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Reminds Shareholders with Significant Losses on their Investment in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. to Contact Roy Jacobs & Associates Prior to Ju
28 Jun CBL
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder - AAC, CBL & LYFT
27 Jun CBL
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In CBL & Associates Properties Inc. To Contact The Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019
2
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.0% for the Month of June
3
Waterland and Baltisse have successfully completed the private placement of shares in Fagron
4
Solutions 30 : Favorable Growth Momentum in Germany
5
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Filed the First Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Reminds Shareholders with Significant Losses on their Investment in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. to Contact Gainey McKenna & Egleston Prior t

Related stock quotes

CBL & Associates Pro.. 1.030 2.0% Stock price increasing

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Filed the First Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Reminds Shareholders with Significant Losses on their Investment in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. to Contact Gainey McKenna & Egleston Prior t
00:04
INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Acer Therapeutics Inc.
03 Jul
INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Western District of Tennessee.
03 Jul
Eldorado Gold Provides Q2 2019 Conference Call Details and Releases 7th Annual Sustainability Report
03 Jul
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Box, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 July 2019 05:58:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190703.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-07-04 06:58:40 - 2019-07-04 05:58:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY