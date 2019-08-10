10/08/2019 22:00:00

Carbon Black Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) Launches “Binee,” an Open-Source Binary Emulator for Malware Researchers at DEF CON 27

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEF CON 27 -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, today announced the launch of “Binee,” an open-source binary emulator that bridges the gap between static and dynamic analysis of real-world malware. Binee empowers researchers to extract run-time data from binaries at a cost, speed and scale previously only possible with static analysis tools, opening up a wealth of run-time malware data for behavioral analysis and machine learning applications.

Carbon Black’s Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) researchers Kyle Gwinnup (@switchp0rt) and John Holowczak (@skipwich) revealed the tool, whose name is short for “Binary Emulation Environment,” during their presentation, “Next Generation Process Emulation with Binee” at DEF CON 27 in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10.

Click here to access “Binee” via GitHub.

Malware detection through standard static analysis has become increasingly difficult and researchers are becoming more reliant on dynamic analysis techniques to understand the behavior of the malware they are studying. Unfortunately, dynamic analysis is costly and time-consuming, meaning only a very small portion of it can be assessed in this way. Binee addresses this gap – delivering run-time analysis of malware at the speed and cost of static analysis through mock process emulation.

The ability to emulate x86 and other architectures has been around for some time – malware analysts have several tools readily available in the public domain. However, most of the tools stop short of full emulation, either halting or doing strange things when emulating library functions or system calls not implemented in the emulator.

Binee creates a nearly identical Windows process memory model inside the emulator, including dynamically loaded libraries and other Windows process structures. Binee mimics much of the OS kernel and outputs a detailed description of all function calls with human readable parameters throughout the duration of the process, providing greater insight into a malware’s API calls and other IOCs than static analysis. Binee offers the ability to extract features of a binary that were only visible to dynamic binary analysis, with a cost closer to that of static analysis.

The team has designed the tool with two primary use cases in mind. First, for data extraction at scale with a cost and speed similar to common static analysis tools and, second, for malware analysts that need a custom operating system and framework without the overhead of spinning up various configurations of virtual machines.

“Binee can be used as a critical part of a malware analysis funnel – allowing security professionals to identify and analyze behavioral attributes of malware,” the researchers said. “This, in turn, opens up a huge new data set for behavioral analysis and machine learning that improves detection capabilities. We’ve decided to open source this tool because building a Windows emulator is hard and, due to the immense value it provides malware researchers, we want more people working on it, accelerating development and driving a more complete emulator, faster.”

Currently, Binee can run on Windows, OS X, and Linux.

Click here to access “Binee” via GitHub.

