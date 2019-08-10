10/08/2019 05:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Netflix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NFLX

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  NFLX) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and indexed under 19-cv-04395, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Netflix between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Netflix securities during the class period, you have until, September 20, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Netflix provides Internet entertainment services, primarily streaming services.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (ii) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, post-market, Netflix released a letter to shareholders which revealed that Netflix missed its expected target for number of new subscribers and lost 126,000 subscribers in the United States during the second quarter of 2019.  Also on July 17, 2019, Netflix held an earnings call to discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter.  During the earnings call, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer attributed the missed subscription target to the “timing of [Netflix’s] content slate” and price increases.

On this news, Netflix’s stock price fell $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Related content
09 Aug - 
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Netflix, Inc. Inv..
09 Aug - 
Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) &..
09 Aug - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10 Aug NFLX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Netflix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NFLX
09 Aug NFLX
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Netflix, Inc. Investors of Important September 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – NFLX
09 Aug NFLX
Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
09 Aug NFLX
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, ZUO, EROS and NFLX
08 Aug NFLX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVTL, FDX, NFLX and LB
07 Aug NFLX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CTST, NFLX, NGHC and CURLF
06 Aug NFLX
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 Investing In Netflix, Inc. To Contact The Firm
06 Aug NFLX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DBD OMCL NFLX KPTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Aug NFLX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Netflix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NFLX
05 Aug NFLX
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Thrift Extends Lead at Day Two of Professional Bass Fishing’s FLW Cup
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FedEx Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FDX
3
Carbon Black Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) Launches “Binee,” an Open-Source Binary Emulator for Malware Researchers at DEF CON 27
4
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Carbonite, Inc. To Contact The Firm
5
“We Are Union:” Painters Union Convenes in Las Vegas August 12-15

Related stock quotes

Netflix Inc 308.93 -2.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:01
Thrift Extends Lead at Day Two of Professional Bass Fishing’s FLW Cup
10 Aug
Carbon Black Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) Launches “Binee,” an Open-Source Binary Emulator for Malware Researchers at DEF CON 27
10 Aug
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Carbonite, Inc. To Contact The Firm
10 Aug
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Share Repurchase Program
10 Aug
“We Are Union:” Painters Union Convenes in Las Vegas August 12-15
10 Aug
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FedEx Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FDX
10 Aug
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EGBN
10 Aug
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY)
10 Aug
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HSDT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 August 2019 09:22:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190809.4 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-08-11 10:22:20 - 2019-08-11 09:22:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY