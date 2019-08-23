Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 August 2019

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of DKK floating rate loans on 1 October 2019. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000952214-6 DK000952222-9 Reference rate Cibor 3M Euribor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H Auction results Total allotment DKK 16.000m EUR 840m Total bids DKK 46.742.4m EUR 1.718m Interest rate spread 0.07% 0.30% Price 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-01-2023 01-10-2022

Enquiries may be addressed to

Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment