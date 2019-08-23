23/08/2019 14:16:15

Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 August 2019

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of DKK floating rate loans on 1 October 2019. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.                                                                                                                                                                                      

                 

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 

Cibor-loan

Euribor-loan

ISIN

DK000952214-6

DK000952222-9

Reference rate

Cibor 3M

Euribor 3M

Cover pool

H (SDO)

H (SDO)

Series

32H

32H

Auction results

  

Total allotment

DKK 16.000m

EUR 840m

Total bids

DKK 46.742.4m

EUR 1.718m

Interest rate spread

0.07%

 

0.30%

Price

100.20

100.20

Other information

 

 

Maturity

01-01-2023

01-10-2022

Enquiries may be addressed to

Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment

Primary Logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Aug
VELO
Da flere skribenter stadig gerne vil beholde tråden for samling af de mange vigtige informationer o..
44
19 Aug
OMXC25
Endnu en dansk patriark er død. Ære være hans minde.
29
11:41
GEN
For Genmab investorer bliver september måned en hot affære - der kommer i hvert fald en stribe nyhed..
27
18 Aug
 
Da Berlingske Media for cirka 1 år siden overtog Euroinvestor for 23 mio kr, meddelte de, at nu skul..
22
21 Aug
I:NDX
Trump er en forretningsmand, der bevæger sig med en forretningsmands hastighed. Han er fløjtende lig..
21
20 Aug
VELO
Ny artikel på Medwatch:   15,5 pct. af amerikanske patienter, der får en nyretransplantation i dag, ..
20
18 Aug
VELO
Fra anden skribent i Veloxis FB gruppen: Børsen side 4, søndag den 18. august. Et uddrag fra e..
20
22 Aug
 
Jeg synes hun gjorde det fremragende i sagen om Grønland og Trump.   Det vigtigste i en sådan situat..
19
20 Aug
PNDORA
  har du læst regnskabet - de forventer at tjene 4 mia i 2019 i forhold til en værdi af selskabet på..
18
19 Aug
OMXC25
En fantastisk dygtig og sympatisk erhvervsmand.  Og en ægte patriot som også betalte sin skat med gl..
17

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VGP NV: Record Amount of New Lease Contracts Solidifies Path of Continued Future Growth
2
Great Scott! NostalgiaCon ‘80s Pop Culture Convention Announces First Wave of Panels, Celebrity Q&As and Programming
3
Aerojet Rocketdyne Helping to Propel Modernization of GPS Satellite Constellation
4
MDxHealth: MDxHealth Notice of Interim Results 2019
5
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in 25th Annual G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference on September 5

Latest news


Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 August 2019 14:41:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190819.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-08-23 15:41:06 - 2019-08-23 14:41:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY