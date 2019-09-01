01/09/2019 01:38:19

SAEX NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)  between March 15, 2016 and August 15, 2019 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the https://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=saexploration-holdings-inc&id=1988  or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。https://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=saexploration-holdings-inc&id=1988.

According to the lawsuit,  throughout the Class Period, SAEX and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements by failing to consolidate the results of Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC (“ASV”), an entity in which the Company had a controlling financial interest, in its financial statements. These accounting abuses led to the Company disclosing: (i) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company’s financial reporting; (ii) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (iii) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (iv) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired.  When this news entered the market, the lawsuit alleges that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Aug
VELO
Det er interessant at kigge på Veloxis vækst og nuværende position i markedet for at regne frem til ..
45
29 Aug
VELO
Er man interesseret i, at følge lidt med i hvordan patienter/læger tager imod og mener om Envarsus k..
22
26 Aug
VELO
Vi tager den lige igen mine damer og herrer: “15,5 pct. af amerikanske patienter, der får en nyretr..
21
29 Aug
PNDORA
Masse af facts for de nye, passe på jer opsparing. I behøver ikke kommentere, lad den "ren" så de ny..
20
26 Aug
VELO
Jamen jow, altså…! Drømmen om ikke at skulle lave noget er ret udbredt. Hver gang man tvinges op før..
18
28 Aug
 
Kaere EuroInvestor - nu har problemet med at opdatere traadene i meget lang tid vaeret en stor gene ..
17
27 Aug
DANSKE
Så du mener myndighederne skal starte en ny sag fordi den nu så at sige er udkommet i bogform? Og nå..
14
29 Aug
VELO
  Forstår godt din antydning, og disse spørgsmål, skal altid stilles. Alt syntes rosenrødt. Helt enk..
12
26 Aug
VELO
Velkommen til ugens faste tråd 😊   Der er ikke noget nyt at melde, hverken om Veloxis eller om udvi..
12
30 Aug
DANSKE
Jeg har dags dato valgt en kortsigtet spekulation i Danske Bank via Bull Certifikater.   Jeg tror at..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GVA
2
CURLF NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Oct. 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – CURLF
3
SAEX NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX
4
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Delaware
5
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IFF

Latest news

01:43
CURLF NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Oct. 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – CURLF
01:38
SAEX NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX
00:00
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IFF
31 Aug
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GVA
31 Aug
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Abiomed, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ABMD
31 Aug
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Delaware
31 Aug
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds National General Holdings Corp. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action - NGHC
31 Aug
City of Plano Expands Annual Peanut Butter Drive to All of Collin County with a 100,000 pound goal for North Texas Food Bank

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 September 2019 06:36:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190829.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-09-01 07:36:50 - 2019-09-01 06:36:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY