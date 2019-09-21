21/09/2019 01:00:00

Cool Events LLC Rescinds Merger Agreement With 808 Renewable Energy Corporation

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Cool Events LLC and the previous management of 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC: RNWR) have mutually agreed to rescind the merger agreement the parties entered into on Dec. 8, 2018, due to warranties and representations not being satisfied. 

As a result of the rescindment, the share structure of 808 Renewables will revert back to the capital structure prior to the contemplated merger.

Mr. William Bossung takes over as the sole officer and director of 808 Renewable Energy Corporation, with the full board of directors and management team resigning concurrent with the rescindment being effective.

Cool Events LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation, will continue as a private operating company executing and managing its event business.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Any historical facts stated is faithfully represented as of the date these statements are released. Any expectations about the projected production are based on current projection and may substantially change under unforeseen events and/or circumstances in the future. The Company is not obliged to update the forward-looking statements provided for any events that occur or any circumstances that exist after the date this statement is published. 

For more information visit www.Coolevents.com 

Or via phone at 602-559-4076

hi@coolevents.com

