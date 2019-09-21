21/09/2019 01:03:00

EAGLE BANCORP 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Investors of September 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) of the September 23, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action pending against the Company.

If you invested in Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 18, 2019 (the “Relevant Period”) and suffered losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EGBN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

EGBN@hbsslaw.com

.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls for financial reporting, compliance with applicable laws and regulations and the circumstances behind certain officers’ and directors’ departures.

On July 17, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants disclosed rising legal costs associated with ongoing internal and government investigations of “certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company and its former officers and directors.”

This news drove the price of Eagle Bancorp shares sharply lower on July 18, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Eagle Bancorp may have misled investors about its senior management’s self-dealing and other corrupt practices,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eagle Bancorp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EGBN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo

Related content
20 Sep - 
Class Action Update - OASM, EGBN & MMM - Bronstein, Gew..
20 Sep - 
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Remi..
19 Sep - 
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21 Sep EGBN
EAGLE BANCORP 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Investors of September 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
20 Sep MMM
Class Action Update - OASM, EGBN & MMM - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
20 Sep EGBN
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for EAGLE BANCORP, INC. Investors – EGBN
19 Sep EGBN
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – EGBN
19 Sep EGBN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EGBN
19 Sep KPTI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB KPTI EGBN MDP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19 Sep KPTI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
17 Sep NTAP
CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VAL, NTAP, and EGBN of Filing Deadlines
17 Sep LB
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of LB and EGBN of Upcoming Deadlines
17 Sep LB
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LB, EGBN, VAL and MDP

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EAGLE BANCORP 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Investors of September 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
2
Cool Events LLC Rescinds Merger Agreement With 808 Renewable Energy Corporation

Related stock quotes

Eagle Bancorp Inc 44.31 0.0% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

21 Sep
EAGLE BANCORP 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Investors of September 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
21 Sep
Cool Events LLC Rescinds Merger Agreement With 808 Renewable Energy Corporation
20 Sep
Whole Biome Announces Corporate Name Change to Pendulum Therapeutics
20 Sep
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about issue of subordinated notes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 September 2019 00:17:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190829.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-09-22 01:17:31 - 2019-09-22 00:17:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY