20/09/2019 23:00:00

Whole Biome Announces Corporate Name Change to Pendulum Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Biome, an evidence-based microbiome company, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Pendulum Therapeutics. The name change reflects the company’s broader commitment to redefining medicine and developing solutions that impact human health through microbiome interventions.

“We are very excited about the new corporate brand which more clearly expresses our strategic vision,” said Pendulum CEO Colleen Cutcliffe. “We love the name Pendulum because it represents our company’s unique approach of joining the precision of science with the harmony of nature.” 

The corporate name change is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products and services.

For more information and a look at the new brand, visit Pendulum’s corporate website at www.Pendulum.co.

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is an evidence-based microbiome company that is revolutionizing medicine by developing novel medical probiotics, which target specific health conditions and provide the body the ability to naturally restore and improve one's health. The company has built a proprietary microbiome discovery platform and development approach that are enabling the identification of underlying microbiome mechanisms of action. This allows the company to develop a range of microbiome interventions for a variety of conditions, starting with metabolic diseases, to help improve patient health and wellbeing. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., Pendulum Therapeutics is comprised of seasoned executives and a team with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational, clinical and commercialization expertise. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co.

Contact:

Katie Ringer Nelson, Director, Marketing

Email: katie.nelson@wholebiome.com 

Cell: 732-547-2464

